Basant Agro Tec Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 131.76 crore, down 7.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 131.76 crore in March 2023 down 7.27% from Rs. 142.10 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.88 crore in March 2023 down 24.67% from Rs. 7.80 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.03 crore in March 2023 up 15.5% from Rs. 9.55 crore in March 2022.

Basant Agro Tec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.65 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.01 in March 2022.

Basant Agro Tec shares closed at 17.06 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.06% returns over the last 6 months and -28.77% over the last 12 months.