    Basant Agro Tec Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 131.76 crore, down 7.27% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 02:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Basant Agro Tech (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 131.76 crore in March 2023 down 7.27% from Rs. 142.10 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.88 crore in March 2023 down 24.67% from Rs. 7.80 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.03 crore in March 2023 up 15.5% from Rs. 9.55 crore in March 2022.

    Basant Agro Tec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.65 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.01 in March 2022.

    Basant Agro Tec shares closed at 17.06 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.06% returns over the last 6 months and -28.77% over the last 12 months.

    Basant Agro Tech (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations131.76100.56142.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations131.76100.56142.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials120.4577.4287.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods--12.4957.97
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-21.14-16.56-38.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.754.533.90
    Depreciation1.731.651.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.8914.4621.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.086.578.15
    Other Income0.220.350.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.306.918.19
    Interest2.373.541.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.933.376.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.933.376.48
    Tax1.050.75-1.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.882.627.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.882.627.80
    Equity Share Capital9.069.069.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.650.291.01
    Diluted EPS0.650.291.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.650.291.01
    Diluted EPS0.650.291.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 02:44 pm