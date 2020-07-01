Basant Agro Tec Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 67.46 crore, up 1.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.46 crore in March 2020 up 1.36% from Rs. 66.56 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.93 crore in March 2020 up 13.02% from Rs. 3.48 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.66 crore in March 2020 down 3.9% from Rs. 5.89 crore in March 2019.

Basant Agro Tec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.43 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.38 in March 2019.

Basant Agro Tec shares closed at 5.22 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 57.23% returns over the last 6 months and 48.72% over the last 12 months.