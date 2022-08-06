Basant Agro Tec Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 201.28 crore, up 34.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 201.28 crore in June 2022 up 34.36% from Rs. 149.81 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.79 crore in June 2022 up 12.18% from Rs. 5.16 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.07 crore in June 2022 up 18.19% from Rs. 8.52 crore in June 2021.

Basant Agro Tec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.57 in June 2021.

Basant Agro Tec shares closed at 22.25 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.15% returns over the last 6 months and 44.01% over the last 12 months.