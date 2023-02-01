Basant Agro Tec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.56 crore, up 26.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.56 crore in December 2022 up 26.68% from Rs. 79.38 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2022 down 32.85% from Rs. 3.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.56 crore in December 2022 up 15.52% from Rs. 7.41 crore in December 2021.