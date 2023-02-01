English
    Basant Agro Tec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.56 crore, up 26.68% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Basant Agro Tech (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 100.56 crore in December 2022 up 26.68% from Rs. 79.38 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2022 down 32.85% from Rs. 3.90 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.56 crore in December 2022 up 15.52% from Rs. 7.41 crore in December 2021.

    Basant Agro Tech (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations100.56115.6679.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations100.56115.6679.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials77.4254.8847.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods12.4920.46--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-16.5613.485.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.533.993.97
    Depreciation1.651.601.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.4616.0515.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.575.216.03
    Other Income0.350.330.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.915.546.09
    Interest3.542.311.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.373.234.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.373.234.84
    Tax0.750.450.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.622.783.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.622.783.90
    Equity Share Capital9.069.069.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.290.310.43
    Diluted EPS0.290.310.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.290.310.43
    Diluted EPS0.290.310.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited