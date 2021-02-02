Basant Agro Tec Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 55.76 crore, up 12.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.76 crore in December 2020 up 12.94% from Rs. 49.37 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2020 up 168.98% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2020 down 5.95% from Rs. 3.53 crore in December 2019.

Basant Agro Tec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2019.

Basant Agro Tec shares closed at 6.79 on February 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 35.80% returns over the last 6 months and 83.51% over the last 12 months.