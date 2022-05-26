Bartronics Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.23 crore, up 0.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.23 crore in March 2022 up 0.15% from Rs. 18.20 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.16 crore in March 2022 down 12.01% from Rs. 10.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2022 down 13.08% from Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2021.

Bartronics shares closed at 4.85 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.83% returns over the last 6 months and 53.97% over the last 12 months.