Bartronics Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.23 crore, up 0.15% Y-o-Y
May 26, 2022 / 10:42 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bartronics India are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.23 crore in March 2022 up 0.15% from Rs. 18.20 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.16 crore in March 2022 down 12.01% from Rs. 10.86 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2022 down 13.08% from Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2021.
Bartronics shares closed at 4.85 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.83% returns over the last 6 months and 53.97% over the last 12 months.
|Bartronics India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.23
|16.29
|18.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.23
|16.29
|18.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.80
|0.78
|1.26
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.03
|0.07
|0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.59
|1.57
|1.56
|Depreciation
|1.07
|1.07
|1.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.00
|12.37
|13.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.74
|0.44
|0.84
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.05
|0.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.79
|0.49
|1.07
|Interest
|13.10
|13.10
|13.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.31
|-12.61
|-12.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.31
|-12.61
|-12.03
|Tax
|-0.15
|-0.14
|-1.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-12.16
|-12.46
|-10.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-12.16
|-12.46
|-10.86
|Equity Share Capital
|34.05
|34.05
|34.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.72
|-3.42
|-2.78
|Diluted EPS
|-1.72
|-3.42
|-2.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.72
|-3.42
|-2.78
|Diluted EPS
|-1.72
|-3.42
|-2.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
