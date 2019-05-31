Bartronics Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 19.56 crore, up 3.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.56 crore in March 2019 up 3.48% from Rs. 18.90 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.65 crore in March 2019 up 71.21% from Rs. 9.21 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.46 crore in March 2019 down 34.12% from Rs. 6.77 crore in March 2018.

Bartronics shares closed at 5.85 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -19.31% returns over the last 6 months and -50.00% over the last 12 months.