Bartronics Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 19.56 crore, up 3.48% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bartronics India are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.56 crore in March 2019 up 3.48% from Rs. 18.90 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.65 crore in March 2019 up 71.21% from Rs. 9.21 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.46 crore in March 2019 down 34.12% from Rs. 6.77 crore in March 2018.
Bartronics shares closed at 5.85 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -19.31% returns over the last 6 months and -50.00% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bartronics India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.56
|18.72
|18.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.56
|18.72
|18.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.15
|3.88
|3.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.29
|0.19
|-0.34
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.79
|2.00
|3.71
|Depreciation
|1.27
|1.31
|1.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.55
|10.97
|11.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.08
|0.36
|-0.79
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.03
|6.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.19
|0.39
|5.32
|Interest
|13.13
|13.10
|13.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.94
|-12.71
|-7.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.94
|-12.71
|-7.78
|Tax
|-7.28
|-0.15
|1.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.65
|-12.56
|-9.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.65
|-12.56
|-9.21
|Equity Share Capital
|34.05
|34.05
|34.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.96
|-8.26
|-2.58
|Diluted EPS
|-0.96
|-8.26
|-2.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.96
|-8.26
|-2.58
|Diluted EPS
|-0.96
|-8.26
|-2.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited