Bartronics Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.37 crore, up 3.67% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bartronics India are:

Net Sales at Rs 15.37 crore in June 2022 up 3.67% from Rs. 14.82 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.58 crore in June 2022 down 3.15% from Rs. 13.16 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.33 crore in June 2022 up 54.65% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2021.

Bartronics shares closed at 4.75 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -34.03% returns over the last 6 months and 41.79% over the last 12 months.

Bartronics India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 15.37 18.23 14.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 15.37 18.23 14.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.53 1.80 0.04
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.03 0.03 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.49 1.59 1.53
Depreciation 1.07 1.07 1.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.05 13.00 12.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.26 0.74 -0.24
Other Income 0.00 0.04 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.26 0.79 -0.21
Interest 13.10 13.10 13.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -12.83 -12.31 -13.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -12.83 -12.31 -13.31
Tax 0.74 -0.15 -0.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -13.58 -12.16 -13.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -13.58 -12.16 -13.16
Equity Share Capital 34.05 34.05 34.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.92 -1.72 -2.37
Diluted EPS -0.92 -1.72 -2.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.92 -1.72 -2.37
Diluted EPS -0.92 -1.72 -2.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:44 am
