Bartronics Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.05 crore, down 33.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.05 crore in March 2023 down 33.87% from Rs. 18.23 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 439.88 crore in March 2023 up 3717.56% from Rs. 12.16 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2023 down 87.1% from Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2022.

Bartronics EPS has increased to Rs. 14.44 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.72 in March 2022.

Bartronics shares closed at 4.25 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.84% returns over the last 6 months and -12.37% over the last 12 months.