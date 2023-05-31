English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bartronics Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.05 crore, down 33.87% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:39 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bartronics India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.05 crore in March 2023 down 33.87% from Rs. 18.23 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 439.88 crore in March 2023 up 3717.56% from Rs. 12.16 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2023 down 87.1% from Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2022.

    Bartronics EPS has increased to Rs. 14.44 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.72 in March 2022.

    Bartronics shares closed at 4.25 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.84% returns over the last 6 months and -12.37% over the last 12 months.

    Bartronics India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.0511.4718.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.0511.4718.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.080.541.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.220.010.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.641.431.59
    Depreciation1.011.051.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.269.6713.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.15-1.230.74
    Other Income0.380.070.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.77-1.160.79
    Interest----13.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.77-1.16-12.31
    Exceptional Items459.70----
    P/L Before Tax458.93-1.16-12.31
    Tax19.05-0.16-0.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities439.88-1.00-12.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period439.88-1.00-12.16
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates439.88-1.00-12.16
    Equity Share Capital30.4630.4634.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.44-0.33-1.72
    Diluted EPS14.44-0.33-1.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.44-0.33-1.72
    Diluted EPS14.44-0.33-1.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Bartronics #Bartronics India #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 01:22 pm