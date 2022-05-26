 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bartronics Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.23 crore, up 0.15% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bartronics India are:

Net Sales at Rs 18.23 crore in March 2022 up 0.15% from Rs. 18.20 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.16 crore in March 2022 down 12.01% from Rs. 10.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2022 down 13.08% from Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2021.

Bartronics shares closed at 4.85 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.83% returns over the last 6 months and 53.97% over the last 12 months.

Bartronics India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 18.23 16.29 18.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 18.23 16.29 18.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.80 0.78 1.26
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.03 0.07 0.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.59 1.57 1.56
Depreciation 1.07 1.07 1.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.00 12.37 13.44
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.74 0.44 0.84
Other Income 0.04 0.05 0.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.79 0.49 1.07
Interest 13.10 13.10 13.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -12.31 -12.61 -12.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -12.31 -12.61 -12.03
Tax -0.15 -0.14 -1.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -12.16 -12.46 -10.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -12.16 -12.46 -10.86
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -12.16 -12.46 -10.86
Equity Share Capital 34.05 34.05 34.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.72 -3.42 -2.78
Diluted EPS -1.72 -3.42 -2.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.72 -3.42 -2.78
Diluted EPS -1.72 -3.42 -2.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bartronics #Bartronics India #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: May 26, 2022 10:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.