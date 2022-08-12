Bartronics Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.37 crore, up 3.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bartronics India are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.37 crore in June 2022 up 3.67% from Rs. 14.82 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.58 crore in June 2022 down 3.15% from Rs. 13.16 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.33 crore in June 2022 up 54.65% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2021.
Bartronics shares closed at 4.76 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -32.10% returns over the last 6 months and 49.69% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bartronics India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.37
|18.23
|14.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.37
|18.23
|14.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.53
|1.80
|0.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.03
|0.03
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.49
|1.59
|1.53
|Depreciation
|1.07
|1.07
|1.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.05
|13.00
|12.41
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.26
|0.74
|-0.24
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.04
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.26
|0.79
|-0.21
|Interest
|13.10
|13.10
|13.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.83
|-12.31
|-13.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.83
|-12.31
|-13.31
|Tax
|0.74
|-0.15
|-0.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.58
|-12.16
|-13.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.58
|-12.16
|-13.16
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-13.58
|-12.16
|-13.16
|Equity Share Capital
|34.05
|34.05
|34.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.92
|-1.72
|-2.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.92
|-1.72
|-2.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.92
|-1.72
|-2.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.92
|-1.72
|-2.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited