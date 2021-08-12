Bartronics Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.82 crore, up 3.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.82 crore in June 2021 up 3.03% from Rs. 14.39 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.16 crore in June 2021 down 3.15% from Rs. 12.76 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2021 down 33.33% from Rs. 1.29 crore in June 2020.

Bartronics shares closed at 3.20 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 23.08% returns over the last 6 months and 72.97% over the last 12 months.