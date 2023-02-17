English
    Bartronics Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.47 crore, down 29.56% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bartronics India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.47 crore in December 2022 down 29.56% from Rs. 16.29 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2022 up 91.95% from Rs. 12.46 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 107.05% from Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2021.

    Bartronics shares closed at 4.25 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.84% returns over the last 6 months and -12.37% over the last 12 months.

    Bartronics India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.4713.7316.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.4713.7316.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.540.330.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.010.040.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.431.471.57
    Depreciation1.051.051.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.6710.9412.37
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.23-0.100.44
    Other Income0.070.130.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.160.030.49
    Interest--13.1013.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.16-13.07-12.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.16-13.07-12.61
    Tax-0.16-0.17-0.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.00-12.90-12.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.00-12.90-12.46
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.00-12.90-12.46
    Equity Share Capital30.4634.0534.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.33-3.79-3.42
    Diluted EPS-0.33-3.79-3.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.33-3.79-3.42
    Diluted EPS-0.33-3.79-3.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:22 am