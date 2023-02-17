Bartronics Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.47 crore, down 29.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.47 crore in December 2022 down 29.56% from Rs. 16.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2022 up 91.95% from Rs. 12.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 107.05% from Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2021.

Bartronics shares closed at 4.25 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.84% returns over the last 6 months and -12.37% over the last 12 months.