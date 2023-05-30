English
    Baron Infotech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 50% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Baron Infotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2023 down 67.85% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2023 down 46.87% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022.

    Baron Infotech shares closed at 0.69 on May 29, 2023 (BSE)

    Baron Infotech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.03--0.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.03--0.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.000.000.15
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.500.010.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.47-0.01-0.32
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.47-0.01-0.32
    Interest0.06----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.53-0.01-0.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.53-0.01-0.32
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.53-0.01-0.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.53-0.01-0.32
    Equity Share Capital10.2010.2010.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.52-0.01-0.31
    Diluted EPS-0.52-0.01-0.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.52-0.01-0.31
    Diluted EPS-0.52-0.01-0.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

