Baron Infotech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 50% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2023 down 67.85% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2023 down 46.87% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022.

Baron Infotech shares closed at 0.69 on May 29, 2023 (BSE)