Baron Infotech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 51.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 51.01% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022 down 24530.77% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

Baron Infotech shares closed at 0.56 on May 09, 2022 (BSE)