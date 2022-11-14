 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Baroda Extrusio Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.14 crore, up 13.99% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Baroda Extrusion are:

Net Sales at Rs 33.14 crore in September 2022 up 13.99% from Rs. 29.07 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.35 crore in September 2022 down 16421.69% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.34 crore in September 2022 down 3450% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

Baroda Extrusio shares closed at 3.10 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -22.11% returns over the last 6 months and -8.82% over the last 12 months.

Baroda Extrusion
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 33.14 34.01 29.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 33.14 34.01 29.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 32.30 32.51 26.64
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.21 2.13 0.82
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.63 -1.88 0.73
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.28 0.26 0.23
Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.08 0.97 0.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.38 0.00 0.02
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.37 0.01 0.02
Interest 0.01 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.38 0.01 0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.38 0.01 0.01
Tax -0.02 0.00 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.35 0.01 0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.35 0.01 0.01
Equity Share Capital 14.90 14.90 14.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.09 0.00 0.00
Diluted EPS -0.09 -- --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.09 0.00 0.00
Diluted EPS -0.09 -- --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

