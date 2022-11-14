Baroda Extrusio Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.14 crore, up 13.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Baroda Extrusion are:
Net Sales at Rs 33.14 crore in September 2022 up 13.99% from Rs. 29.07 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.35 crore in September 2022 down 16421.69% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.34 crore in September 2022 down 3450% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.
Baroda Extrusio shares closed at 3.10 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -22.11% returns over the last 6 months and -8.82% over the last 12 months.
|
|Baroda Extrusion
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|33.14
|34.01
|29.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|33.14
|34.01
|29.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|32.30
|32.51
|26.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.21
|2.13
|0.82
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.63
|-1.88
|0.73
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.28
|0.26
|0.23
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.08
|0.97
|0.62
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.38
|0.00
|0.02
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.37
|0.01
|0.02
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.38
|0.01
|0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.38
|0.01
|0.01
|Tax
|-0.02
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.35
|0.01
|0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.35
|0.01
|0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|14.90
|14.90
|14.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|0.00
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|0.00
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited