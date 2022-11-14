Baroda Extrusio Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.14 crore, up 13.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.14 crore in September 2022 up 13.99% from Rs. 29.07 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.35 crore in September 2022 down 16421.69% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.34 crore in September 2022 down 3450% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

Baroda Extrusio shares closed at 3.10 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -22.11% returns over the last 6 months and -8.82% over the last 12 months.