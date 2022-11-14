English
    Baroda Extrusio Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.14 crore, up 13.99% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Baroda Extrusion are:

    Net Sales at Rs 33.14 crore in September 2022 up 13.99% from Rs. 29.07 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.35 crore in September 2022 down 16421.69% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.34 crore in September 2022 down 3450% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

    Baroda Extrusio shares closed at 3.10 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -22.11% returns over the last 6 months and -8.82% over the last 12 months.

    Baroda Extrusion
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations33.1434.0129.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations33.1434.0129.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials32.3032.5126.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.212.130.82
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.63-1.880.73
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.280.260.23
    Depreciation0.030.030.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.080.970.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.380.000.02
    Other Income0.010.010.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.370.010.02
    Interest0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.380.010.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.380.010.01
    Tax-0.020.000.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.350.010.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.350.010.01
    Equity Share Capital14.9014.9014.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.090.000.00
    Diluted EPS-0.09----
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.090.000.00
    Diluted EPS-0.09----
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

