Baroda Extrusio Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 32.35 crore, up 8.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.35 crore in March 2023 up 8.12% from Rs. 29.92 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2023 up 52.65% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2023 up 135.71% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022.

Baroda Extrusio EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2022.

Baroda Extrusio shares closed at 2.64 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.05% returns over the last 6 months and -33.83% over the last 12 months.