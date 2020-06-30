Baroda Extrusio Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 13.11 crore, up 8.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.11 crore in March 2020 up 8.99% from Rs. 12.03 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.02 crore in March 2020 up 520.52% from Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2020 up 92.66% from Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2019.

Baroda Extrusio EPS has increased to Rs. 0.33 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.08 in March 2019.

Baroda Extrusio shares closed at 0.24 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -4.00% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.