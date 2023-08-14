Baroda Extrusio Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 32.54 crore, down 4.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.54 crore in June 2023 down 4.33% from Rs. 34.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 down 854.43% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 150% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

Baroda Extrusio shares closed at 2.81 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.44% returns over the last 6 months and -18.55% over the last 12 months.