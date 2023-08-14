English
    Baroda Extrusio Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 32.54 crore, down 4.33% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Baroda Extrusion are:

    Net Sales at Rs 32.54 crore in June 2023 down 4.33% from Rs. 34.01 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 down 854.43% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 150% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

    Baroda Extrusio shares closed at 2.81 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.44% returns over the last 6 months and -18.55% over the last 12 months.

    Baroda Extrusion
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations32.5432.3534.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations32.5432.3534.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials28.6728.7232.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.391.002.13
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.671.44-1.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.280.270.26
    Depreciation0.030.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.900.660.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.070.230.00
    Other Income0.010.400.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.050.630.01
    Interest0.010.000.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.060.630.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.060.630.01
    Tax--0.000.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.060.620.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.060.620.01
    Equity Share Capital14.9014.9014.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.040.00
    Diluted EPS--0.04--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.040.00
    Diluted EPS--0.04--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

