Baroda Extrusio Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 20.09 crore, up 360.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.09 crore in June 2021 up 360.29% from Rs. 4.36 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2021 up 461.74% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2021 up 685.71% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2020.

Baroda Extrusio EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2020.

Baroda Extrusio shares closed at 2.36 on August 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given 257.58% returns over the last 6 months