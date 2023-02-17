 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Baroda Extrusio Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.64 crore, up 5.51% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Baroda Extrusion are:

Net Sales at Rs 30.64 crore in December 2022 up 5.51% from Rs. 29.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2022 down 918.08% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.66 crore in December 2022 down 818.92% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.

Baroda Extrusion
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 30.64 33.14 29.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 30.64 33.14 29.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 29.28 32.30 24.68
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.65 0.21 2.49
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.91 0.63 0.57
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.26 0.28 0.22
Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.22 1.08 0.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.70 -1.38 0.32
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.69 -1.37 0.34
Interest 0.00 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.70 -1.38 0.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.70 -1.38 0.33
Tax -- -0.02 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.70 -1.35 0.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.70 -1.35 0.33
Equity Share Capital 14.90 14.90 14.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.18 -0.09 0.02
Diluted EPS -0.18 -0.09 0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.18 -0.09 0.02
Diluted EPS -0.18 -0.09 0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited