Baroda Extrusio Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.64 crore, up 5.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Baroda Extrusion are:
Net Sales at Rs 30.64 crore in December 2022 up 5.51% from Rs. 29.04 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2022 down 918.08% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.66 crore in December 2022 down 818.92% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.
Baroda Extrusio shares closed at 2.57 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.90% returns over the last 6 months and -54.99% over the last 12 months.
|
|Baroda Extrusion
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30.64
|33.14
|29.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|30.64
|33.14
|29.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|29.28
|32.30
|24.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.65
|0.21
|2.49
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.91
|0.63
|0.57
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.26
|0.28
|0.22
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.22
|1.08
|0.73
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.70
|-1.38
|0.32
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.69
|-1.37
|0.34
|Interest
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.70
|-1.38
|0.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.70
|-1.38
|0.33
|Tax
|--
|-0.02
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.70
|-1.35
|0.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.70
|-1.35
|0.33
|Equity Share Capital
|14.90
|14.90
|14.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|-0.09
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|-0.09
|0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|-0.09
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|-0.09
|0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited