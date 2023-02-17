Baroda Extrusio Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.64 crore, up 5.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.64 crore in December 2022 up 5.51% from Rs. 29.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2022 down 918.08% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.66 crore in December 2022 down 818.92% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.

Baroda Extrusio shares closed at 2.57 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.90% returns over the last 6 months and -54.99% over the last 12 months.