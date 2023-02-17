English
    Baroda Extrusio Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.64 crore, up 5.51% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Baroda Extrusion are:

    Net Sales at Rs 30.64 crore in December 2022 up 5.51% from Rs. 29.04 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2022 down 918.08% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.66 crore in December 2022 down 818.92% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.

    Baroda Extrusio shares closed at 2.57 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.90% returns over the last 6 months and -54.99% over the last 12 months.

    Baroda Extrusion
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.6433.1429.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.6433.1429.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials29.2832.3024.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.650.212.49
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.910.630.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.260.280.22
    Depreciation0.030.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.221.080.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.70-1.380.32
    Other Income0.010.010.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.69-1.370.34
    Interest0.000.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.70-1.380.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.70-1.380.33
    Tax---0.020.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.70-1.350.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.70-1.350.33
    Equity Share Capital14.9014.9014.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.18-0.090.02
    Diluted EPS-0.18-0.090.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.18-0.090.02
    Diluted EPS-0.18-0.090.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Baroda Extrusio #Baroda Extrusion #Earnings First-Cut #Metals - Non Ferrous #Results
