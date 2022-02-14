Baroda Extrusio Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 29.04 crore, up 93.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.04 crore in December 2021 up 93.08% from Rs. 15.04 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021 up 16.13% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021 up 19.35% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2020.

Baroda Extrusio EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2020.

Baroda Extrusio shares closed at 5.77 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 157.59% returns over the last 6 months and 845.90% over the last 12 months.