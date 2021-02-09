Baroda Extrusio Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.04 crore, up 9.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.04 crore in December 2020 up 9.29% from Rs. 13.76 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2020 up 22.17% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2020 up 14.81% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2019.

Baroda Extrusio EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2019.

Baroda Extrusio shares closed at 0.63 on February 08, 2021 (BSE)