Baroda Extrusio Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 12.64 crore, up 38.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.64 crore in December 2018 up 38.7% from Rs. 9.11 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2018 down 155.16% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2018 down 150% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2017.

Baroda Extrusio shares closed at 0.37 on February 07, 2019 (BSE)