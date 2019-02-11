Baroda Extrusio Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 12.64 crore, up 38.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Baroda Extrusion are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.64 crore in December 2018 up 38.7% from Rs. 9.11 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2018 down 155.16% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2018 down 150% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2017.
Baroda Extrusio shares closed at 0.37 on February 07, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Baroda Extrusion
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.64
|13.79
|9.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.64
|13.79
|9.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.32
|7.50
|9.15
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.55
|5.96
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.38
|-0.45
|0.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.18
|0.18
|0.21
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.39
|0.40
|0.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|0.19
|-0.56
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.01
|0.88
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|0.20
|0.32
|Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.18
|0.20
|0.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.18
|0.20
|0.32
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.18
|0.20
|0.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.18
|0.20
|0.32
|Equity Share Capital
|14.90
|14.95
|14.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited