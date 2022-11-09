 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Barbeque Nat Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 271.69 crore, up 37.88% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 07:17 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Barbeque Nation Hospitality are:

Net Sales at Rs 271.69 crore in September 2022 up 37.88% from Rs. 197.05 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.68 crore in September 2022 up 59.62% from Rs. 3.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.41 crore in September 2022 up 16.8% from Rs. 43.16 crore in September 2021.

Barbeque Nat EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.46 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.65 in September 2021.

Barbeque Nat shares closed at 1,148.25 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.00% returns over the last 6 months and -39.98% over the last 12 months.

Barbeque Nation Hospitality
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 271.69 275.74 197.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 271.69 275.74 197.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 69.76
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 59.03 55.81 40.49
Depreciation 29.70 30.13 25.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 164.57 161.99 52.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.39 27.81 9.22
Other Income 2.32 2.58 8.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.71 30.39 17.69
Interest 16.18 15.60 13.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.53 14.79 4.45
Exceptional Items 3.28 0.87 0.28
P/L Before Tax 7.80 15.67 4.73
Tax 2.12 4.22 1.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.68 11.45 3.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.68 11.45 3.56
Equity Share Capital 19.47 19.47 19.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.46 2.94 2.65
Diluted EPS 1.45 2.91 2.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.46 2.94 2.65
Diluted EPS 1.45 2.91 2.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Barbeque Nat #Barbeque Nation Hospitality #Consumer Food #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Nov 9, 2022 07:10 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.