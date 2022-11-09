Barbeque Nat Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 271.69 crore, up 37.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 271.69 crore in September 2022 up 37.88% from Rs. 197.05 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.68 crore in September 2022 up 59.62% from Rs. 3.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.41 crore in September 2022 up 16.8% from Rs. 43.16 crore in September 2021.

Barbeque Nat EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.46 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.65 in September 2021.

Barbeque Nat shares closed at 1,148.25 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.00% returns over the last 6 months and -39.98% over the last 12 months.