Barbeque Nat Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 239.94 crore, up 7.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Barbeque Nation Hospitality are:
Net Sales at Rs 239.94 crore in March 2023 up 7.7% from Rs. 222.79 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.92 crore in March 2023 down 418.62% from Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.92 crore in March 2023 down 19.57% from Rs. 40.93 crore in March 2022.
Barbeque Nat shares closed at 636.85 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -39.12% returns over the last 6 months and -29.16% over the last 12 months.
|Barbeque Nation Hospitality
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|239.94
|286.40
|222.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|239.94
|286.40
|222.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|98.60
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|55.87
|59.69
|46.58
|Depreciation
|31.51
|32.77
|29.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|154.00
|79.66
|139.85
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.43
|15.69
|7.14
|Other Income
|2.85
|2.08
|4.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.41
|17.76
|11.70
|Interest
|16.45
|16.55
|14.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-15.03
|1.21
|-2.84
|Exceptional Items
|-1.68
|2.23
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-16.72
|3.44
|-2.84
|Tax
|-3.79
|0.93
|-0.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-12.92
|2.51
|-2.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-12.92
|2.51
|-2.49
|Equity Share Capital
|19.49
|19.49
|19.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.32
|0.64
|-0.60
|Diluted EPS
|-3.32
|0.63
|-0.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.32
|0.64
|-0.60
|Diluted EPS
|-3.32
|0.63
|-0.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited