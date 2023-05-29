English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Barbeque Nat Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 239.94 crore, up 7.7% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Barbeque Nation Hospitality are:

    Net Sales at Rs 239.94 crore in March 2023 up 7.7% from Rs. 222.79 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.92 crore in March 2023 down 418.62% from Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.92 crore in March 2023 down 19.57% from Rs. 40.93 crore in March 2022.

    Barbeque Nat shares closed at 636.85 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -39.12% returns over the last 6 months and -29.16% over the last 12 months.

    Barbeque Nation Hospitality
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations239.94286.40222.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations239.94286.40222.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--98.60--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost55.8759.6946.58
    Depreciation31.5132.7729.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses154.0079.66139.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.4315.697.14
    Other Income2.852.084.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.4117.7611.70
    Interest16.4516.5514.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-15.031.21-2.84
    Exceptional Items-1.682.23--
    P/L Before Tax-16.723.44-2.84
    Tax-3.790.93-0.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-12.922.51-2.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-12.922.51-2.49
    Equity Share Capital19.4919.4919.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.320.64-0.60
    Diluted EPS-3.320.63-0.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.320.64-0.60
    Diluted EPS-3.320.63-0.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Barbeque Nat #Barbeque Nation Hospitality #Consumer Food #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 29, 2023 09:00 am