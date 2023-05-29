Barbeque Nat Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 239.94 crore, up 7.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 239.94 crore in March 2023 up 7.7% from Rs. 222.79 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.92 crore in March 2023 down 418.62% from Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.92 crore in March 2023 down 19.57% from Rs. 40.93 crore in March 2022.

Barbeque Nat shares closed at 636.85 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -39.12% returns over the last 6 months and -29.16% over the last 12 months.