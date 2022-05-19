Barbeque Nat Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 222.79 crore, up 8.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 222.79 crore in March 2022 up 8.81% from Rs. 204.75 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2022 down 135.06% from Rs. 7.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.93 crore in March 2022 down 17.2% from Rs. 49.43 crore in March 2021.

Barbeque Nat shares closed at 990.85 on May 18, 2022 (NSE)