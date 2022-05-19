Barbeque Nat Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 222.79 crore, up 8.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Barbeque Nation Hospitality are:
Net Sales at Rs 222.79 crore in March 2022 up 8.81% from Rs. 204.75 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2022 down 135.06% from Rs. 7.11 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.93 crore in March 2022 down 17.2% from Rs. 49.43 crore in March 2021.
Barbeque Nat shares closed at 990.85 on May 18, 2022 (NSE)
|
|Barbeque Nation Hospitality
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|222.79
|255.57
|204.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|222.79
|255.57
|204.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|90.28
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|46.58
|48.95
|43.14
|Depreciation
|29.23
|26.74
|24.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|139.85
|60.79
|121.29
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.14
|28.80
|16.15
|Other Income
|4.56
|5.01
|9.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.70
|33.82
|25.27
|Interest
|14.53
|15.38
|16.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.84
|18.44
|9.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.84
|18.44
|9.02
|Tax
|-0.35
|4.76
|1.92
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.49
|13.68
|7.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.49
|13.68
|7.11
|Equity Share Capital
|19.46
|19.43
|16.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|3.72
|2.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|3.72
|2.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|3.72
|2.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|3.72
|2.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited