Barbeque Nat Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 222.79 crore, up 8.81% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Barbeque Nation Hospitality are:

Net Sales at Rs 222.79 crore in March 2022 up 8.81% from Rs. 204.75 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2022 down 135.06% from Rs. 7.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.93 crore in March 2022 down 17.2% from Rs. 49.43 crore in March 2021.

Barbeque Nat shares closed at 990.85 on May 18, 2022 (NSE)

Barbeque Nation Hospitality
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 222.79 255.57 204.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 222.79 255.57 204.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 90.28 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 46.58 48.95 43.14
Depreciation 29.23 26.74 24.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 139.85 60.79 121.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.14 28.80 16.15
Other Income 4.56 5.01 9.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.70 33.82 25.27
Interest 14.53 15.38 16.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.84 18.44 9.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.84 18.44 9.02
Tax -0.35 4.76 1.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.49 13.68 7.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.49 13.68 7.11
Equity Share Capital 19.46 19.43 16.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.60 3.72 2.17
Diluted EPS -0.60 3.72 2.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.60 3.72 2.09
Diluted EPS -0.60 3.72 2.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 19, 2022 08:55 am
