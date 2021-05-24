Barbeque Nat Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 204.75 crore, up 20.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 204.75 crore in March 2021 up 20.64% from Rs. 169.72 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.11 crore in March 2021 up 107.31% from Rs. 97.25 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.43 crore in March 2021 up 92.78% from Rs. 25.64 crore in March 2020.

Barbeque Nat EPS has increased to Rs. 2.17 in March 2021 from Rs. 34.74 in March 2020.

Barbeque Nat shares closed at 623.40 on May 21, 2021 (NSE)