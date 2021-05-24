MARKET NEWS

Barbeque Nat Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 204.75 crore, up 20.64% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2021 / 08:09 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Barbeque Nation Hospitality are:

Net Sales at Rs 204.75 crore in March 2021 up 20.64% from Rs. 169.72 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.11 crore in March 2021 up 107.31% from Rs. 97.25 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.43 crore in March 2021 up 92.78% from Rs. 25.64 crore in March 2020.

Barbeque Nat EPS has increased to Rs. 2.17 in March 2021 from Rs. 34.74 in March 2020.

Barbeque Nat shares closed at 623.40 on May 21, 2021 (NSE)

Barbeque Nation Hospitality
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations204.75175.91
Other Operating Income----
Total Income From Operations204.75175.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials----
Purchase of Traded Goods----
Increase/Decrease in Stocks----
Power & Fuel----
Employees Cost43.1435.41
Depreciation24.1626.10
Excise Duty----
Admin. And Selling Expenses----
R & D Expenses----
Provisions And Contingencies----
Exp. Capitalised----
Other Expenses121.29102.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.1512.15
Other Income9.126.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.2718.25
Interest16.2519.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.02-1.24
Exceptional Items--2.07
P/L Before Tax9.020.83
Tax1.920.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.110.65
Prior Year Adjustments----
Extra Ordinary Items----
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.110.65
Equity Share Capital16.9714.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.170.23
Diluted EPS2.170.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.090.23
Diluted EPS2.170.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)----
Share Holding (%)----
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 24, 2021 08:00 pm

