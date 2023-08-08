Barbeque Nat Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 277.34 crore, up 0.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 277.34 crore in June 2023 up 0.58% from Rs. 275.74 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.23 crore in June 2023 down 171.89% from Rs. 11.45 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.88 crore in June 2023 down 42.37% from Rs. 60.52 crore in June 2022.

Barbeque Nat shares closed at 683.95 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.03% returns over the last 6 months and -41.41% over the last 12 months.