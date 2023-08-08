English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Barbeque Nat Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 277.34 crore, up 0.58% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Barbeque Nation Hospitality are:

    Net Sales at Rs 277.34 crore in June 2023 up 0.58% from Rs. 275.74 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.23 crore in June 2023 down 171.89% from Rs. 11.45 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.88 crore in June 2023 down 42.37% from Rs. 60.52 crore in June 2022.

    Barbeque Nat shares closed at 683.95 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.03% returns over the last 6 months and -41.41% over the last 12 months.

    Barbeque Nation Hospitality
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations277.34239.94275.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations277.34239.94275.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials104.90----
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost60.8255.8755.81
    Depreciation31.7331.5130.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses78.49154.00161.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.40-1.4327.81
    Other Income1.742.852.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.151.4130.39
    Interest16.9316.4515.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-13.78-15.0314.79
    Exceptional Items3.11-1.680.87
    P/L Before Tax-10.67-16.7215.67
    Tax-2.44-3.794.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.23-12.9211.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.23-12.9211.45
    Equity Share Capital19.4919.4919.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.11-3.322.94
    Diluted EPS-2.11-3.322.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.11-3.322.94
    Diluted EPS-2.11-3.322.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Barbeque Nat #Barbeque Nation Hospitality #Consumer Food #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 09:22 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!