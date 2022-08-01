Barbeque Nat Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 275.74 crore, up 221.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 275.74 crore in June 2022 up 221.96% from Rs. 85.64 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.45 crore in June 2022 up 131.57% from Rs. 36.25 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.52 crore in June 2022 up 618.15% from Rs. 11.68 crore in June 2021.

Barbeque Nat EPS has increased to Rs. 2.94 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.70 in June 2021.

Barbeque Nat shares closed at 1,165.55 on July 29, 2022 (NSE)