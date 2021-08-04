Barbeque Nat Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 85.64 crore, up 965.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 85.64 crore in June 2021 up 965.36% from Rs. 8.04 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.25 crore in June 2021 up 22.85% from Rs. 46.98 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.68 crore in June 2021 up 30.39% from Rs. 16.78 crore in June 2020.

Barbeque Nat shares closed at 933.70 on August 03, 2021 (NSE)