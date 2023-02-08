Barbeque Nat Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 286.40 crore, up 12.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 286.40 crore in December 2022 up 12.07% from Rs. 255.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2022 down 81.65% from Rs. 13.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.53 crore in December 2022 down 16.56% from Rs. 60.56 crore in December 2021.