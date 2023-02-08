 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Barbeque Nat Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 286.40 crore, up 12.07% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 12:38 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Barbeque Nation Hospitality are:

Net Sales at Rs 286.40 crore in December 2022 up 12.07% from Rs. 255.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2022 down 81.65% from Rs. 13.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.53 crore in December 2022 down 16.56% from Rs. 60.56 crore in December 2021.

Barbeque Nation Hospitality
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 286.40 271.69 255.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 286.40 271.69 255.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 98.60 -- 90.28
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 59.69 59.03 48.95
Depreciation 32.77 29.70 26.74
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 79.66 164.57 60.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.69 18.39 28.80
Other Income 2.08 2.32 5.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.76 20.71 33.82
Interest 16.55 16.18 15.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.21 4.53 18.44
Exceptional Items 2.23 3.28 --
P/L Before Tax 3.44 7.80 18.44
Tax 0.93 2.12 4.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.51 5.68 13.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.51 5.68 13.68
Equity Share Capital 19.49 19.47 19.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.64 1.46 3.72
Diluted EPS 0.63 1.45 3.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.64 1.46 3.72
Diluted EPS 0.63 1.45 3.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited