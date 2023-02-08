English
    Barbeque Nat Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 286.40 crore, up 12.07% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 12:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Barbeque Nation Hospitality are:

    Net Sales at Rs 286.40 crore in December 2022 up 12.07% from Rs. 255.57 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2022 down 81.65% from Rs. 13.68 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.53 crore in December 2022 down 16.56% from Rs. 60.56 crore in December 2021.

    Barbeque Nation Hospitality
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations286.40271.69255.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations286.40271.69255.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials98.60--90.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost59.6959.0348.95
    Depreciation32.7729.7026.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses79.66164.5760.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.6918.3928.80
    Other Income2.082.325.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.7620.7133.82
    Interest16.5516.1815.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.214.5318.44
    Exceptional Items2.233.28--
    P/L Before Tax3.447.8018.44
    Tax0.932.124.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.515.6813.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.515.6813.68
    Equity Share Capital19.4919.4719.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.641.463.72
    Diluted EPS0.631.453.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.641.463.72
    Diluted EPS0.631.453.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited