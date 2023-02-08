Barbeque Nat Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 286.40 crore, up 12.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 286.40 crore in December 2022 up 12.07% from Rs. 255.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2022 down 81.65% from Rs. 13.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.53 crore in December 2022 down 16.56% from Rs. 60.56 crore in December 2021.

Barbeque Nat EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.64 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.72 in December 2021.

Barbeque Nat shares closed at 844.70 on February 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.64% returns over the last 6 months and -38.79% over the last 12 months.