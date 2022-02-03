Barbeque Nat Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 255.57 crore, up 45.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 255.57 crore in December 2021 up 45.28% from Rs. 175.91 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.68 crore in December 2021 up 2004.46% from Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.56 crore in December 2021 up 36.55% from Rs. 44.35 crore in December 2020.

Barbeque Nat EPS has increased to Rs. 3.72 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.23 in December 2020.

Barbeque Nat shares closed at 1,426.95 on February 02, 2022 (NSE)