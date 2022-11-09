 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Barbeque Nat Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 310.50 crore, up 40.57% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 07:36 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Barbeque Nation Hospitality are:

Net Sales at Rs 310.50 crore in September 2022 up 40.57% from Rs. 220.89 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.09 crore in September 2022 up 142.56% from Rs. 2.92 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.90 crore in September 2022 up 20.26% from Rs. 49.81 crore in September 2021.

Barbeque Nat EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.82 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.91 in September 2021.

Barbeque Nat shares closed at 1,148.25 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.00% returns over the last 6 months and -39.98% over the last 12 months.

Barbeque Nation Hospitality
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 310.50 314.87 220.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 310.50 314.87 220.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 75.90
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 67.92 64.04 46.24
Depreciation 35.00 35.16 30.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 184.29 180.38 57.44
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.30 35.29 10.91
Other Income 1.60 3.00 8.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.90 38.29 19.41
Interest 17.98 17.45 15.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.92 20.83 4.09
Exceptional Items 3.26 0.00 0.28
P/L Before Tax 10.18 20.84 4.36
Tax 2.65 4.81 1.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.53 16.03 3.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.53 16.03 3.35
Minority Interest -0.44 -0.85 -0.42
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7.09 15.18 2.92
Equity Share Capital 19.47 19.47 19.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.82 3.90 2.91
Diluted EPS 1.82 3.85 2.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.82 3.90 2.91
Diluted EPS 1.82 3.85 2.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 07:25 pm
