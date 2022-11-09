English
    Barbeque Nat Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 310.50 crore, up 40.57% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 07:36 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Barbeque Nation Hospitality are:

    Net Sales at Rs 310.50 crore in September 2022 up 40.57% from Rs. 220.89 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.09 crore in September 2022 up 142.56% from Rs. 2.92 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.90 crore in September 2022 up 20.26% from Rs. 49.81 crore in September 2021.

    Barbeque Nat EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.82 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.91 in September 2021.

    Barbeque Nat shares closed at 1,148.25 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.00% returns over the last 6 months and -39.98% over the last 12 months.

    Barbeque Nation Hospitality
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations310.50314.87220.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations310.50314.87220.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----75.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost67.9264.0446.24
    Depreciation35.0035.1630.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses184.29180.3857.44
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.3035.2910.91
    Other Income1.603.008.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.9038.2919.41
    Interest17.9817.4515.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.9220.834.09
    Exceptional Items3.260.000.28
    P/L Before Tax10.1820.844.36
    Tax2.654.811.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.5316.033.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.5316.033.35
    Minority Interest-0.44-0.85-0.42
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.0915.182.92
    Equity Share Capital19.4719.4719.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.823.902.91
    Diluted EPS1.823.852.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.823.902.91
    Diluted EPS1.823.852.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 07:25 pm