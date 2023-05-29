English
    Barbeque Nat Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 280.23 crore, up 11.64% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Barbeque Nation Hospitality are:

    Net Sales at Rs 280.23 crore in March 2023 up 11.64% from Rs. 251.02 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.82 crore in March 2023 down 21008.93% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.12 crore in March 2023 down 16.49% from Rs. 50.44 crore in March 2022.

    Barbeque Nat shares closed at 636.85 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -39.12% returns over the last 6 months and -29.16% over the last 12 months.

    Barbeque Nation Hospitality
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations280.23328.16251.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations280.23328.16251.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--109.31--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost66.9068.7552.96
    Depreciation36.6538.1933.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses173.4688.14153.51
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.2323.7710.59
    Other Income2.241.195.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.4724.9616.48
    Interest17.9818.2916.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-12.516.670.23
    Exceptional Items-1.682.24--
    P/L Before Tax-14.198.910.23
    Tax-2.591.72-0.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-11.607.190.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-11.607.190.49
    Minority Interest-0.22-0.62-0.54
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-11.826.57-0.06
    Equity Share Capital19.4919.4919.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.041.690.02
    Diluted EPS-3.041.660.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.041.690.02
    Diluted EPS-3.041.660.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Barbeque Nat #Barbeque Nation Hospitality #Consumer Food #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 29, 2023 10:44 am