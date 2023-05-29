Barbeque Nat Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 280.23 crore, up 11.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 280.23 crore in March 2023 up 11.64% from Rs. 251.02 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.82 crore in March 2023 down 21008.93% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.12 crore in March 2023 down 16.49% from Rs. 50.44 crore in March 2022.

Barbeque Nat shares closed at 636.85 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -39.12% returns over the last 6 months and -29.16% over the last 12 months.