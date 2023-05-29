Barbeque Nat Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 280.23 crore, up 11.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Barbeque Nation Hospitality are:
Net Sales at Rs 280.23 crore in March 2023 up 11.64% from Rs. 251.02 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.82 crore in March 2023 down 21008.93% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.12 crore in March 2023 down 16.49% from Rs. 50.44 crore in March 2022.
Barbeque Nat shares closed at 636.85 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -39.12% returns over the last 6 months and -29.16% over the last 12 months.
|Barbeque Nation Hospitality
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|280.23
|328.16
|251.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|280.23
|328.16
|251.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|109.31
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|66.90
|68.75
|52.96
|Depreciation
|36.65
|38.19
|33.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|173.46
|88.14
|153.51
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.23
|23.77
|10.59
|Other Income
|2.24
|1.19
|5.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.47
|24.96
|16.48
|Interest
|17.98
|18.29
|16.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.51
|6.67
|0.23
|Exceptional Items
|-1.68
|2.24
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-14.19
|8.91
|0.23
|Tax
|-2.59
|1.72
|-0.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.60
|7.19
|0.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.60
|7.19
|0.49
|Minority Interest
|-0.22
|-0.62
|-0.54
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-11.82
|6.57
|-0.06
|Equity Share Capital
|19.49
|19.49
|19.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.04
|1.69
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-3.04
|1.66
|0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.04
|1.69
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-3.04
|1.66
|0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited