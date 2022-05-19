Barbeque Nat Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 251.02 crore, up 10.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 251.02 crore in March 2022 up 10.9% from Rs. 226.35 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 down 100.9% from Rs. 6.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.44 crore in March 2022 down 10.06% from Rs. 56.08 crore in March 2021.

Barbeque Nat EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.89 in March 2021.

Barbeque Nat shares closed at 990.85 on May 18, 2022 (NSE)