Barbeque Nat Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 226.35 crore, up 18.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 226.35 crore in March 2021 up 18.53% from Rs. 190.97 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.19 crore in March 2021 up 122.63% from Rs. 27.35 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.08 crore in March 2021 up 128.43% from Rs. 24.55 crore in March 2020.

Barbeque Nat EPS has increased to Rs. 1.89 in March 2021 from Rs. 9.77 in March 2020.

Barbeque Nat shares closed at 623.40 on May 21, 2021 (NSE)