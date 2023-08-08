English
    Barbeque Nat Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 323.89 crore, up 2.86% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Barbeque Nation Hospitality are:Net Sales at Rs 323.89 crore in June 2023 up 2.86% from Rs. 314.87 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.31 crore in June 2023 down 128.41% from Rs. 15.18 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.64 crore in June 2023 down 35.13% from Rs. 73.44 crore in June 2022.Barbeque Nat shares closed at 683.95 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.03% returns over the last 6 months and -41.41% over the last 12 months.
    Barbeque Nation Hospitality
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations323.89280.23314.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations323.89280.23314.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials116.62----
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost71.7066.9064.04
    Depreciation37.4936.6535.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses88.80173.46180.38
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.273.2335.29
    Other Income0.892.243.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.165.4738.29
    Interest18.7517.9817.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.59-12.5120.83
    Exceptional Items3.11-1.680.00
    P/L Before Tax-5.48-14.1920.84
    Tax-1.43-2.594.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.05-11.6016.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.05-11.6016.03
    Minority Interest-0.26-0.22-0.85
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4.31-11.8215.18
    Equity Share Capital19.4919.4919.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.11-3.043.90
    Diluted EPS-1.11-3.043.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.11-3.043.90
    Diluted EPS-1.11-3.043.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Barbeque Nat #Barbeque Nation Hospitality #Consumer Food #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 10:42 am

