Barbeque Nat Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 323.89 crore, up 2.86% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 323.89 280.23 314.87 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 323.89 280.23 314.87 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 116.62 -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 71.70 66.90 64.04 Depreciation 37.49 36.65 35.16 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 88.80 173.46 180.38 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.27 3.23 35.29 Other Income 0.89 2.24 3.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.16 5.47 38.29 Interest 18.75 17.98 17.45 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -8.59 -12.51 20.83 Exceptional Items 3.11 -1.68 0.00 P/L Before Tax -5.48 -14.19 20.84 Tax -1.43 -2.59 4.81 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.05 -11.60 16.03 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.05 -11.60 16.03 Minority Interest -0.26 -0.22 -0.85 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -4.31 -11.82 15.18 Equity Share Capital 19.49 19.49 19.47 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.11 -3.04 3.90 Diluted EPS -1.11 -3.04 3.85 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.11 -3.04 3.90 Diluted EPS -1.11 -3.04 3.85 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited