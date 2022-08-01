 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Barbeque Nat Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 314.87 crore, up 208.76% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 06:50 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Barbeque Nation Hospitality are:

Net Sales at Rs 314.87 crore in June 2022 up 208.76% from Rs. 101.98 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.18 crore in June 2022 up 135.6% from Rs. 42.63 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.44 crore in June 2022 up 804.12% from Rs. 10.43 crore in June 2021.

Barbeque Nat EPS has increased to Rs. 3.90 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.40 in June 2021.

Barbeque Nat shares closed at 1,165.55 on July 29, 2022 (NSE)

Barbeque Nation Hospitality
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 314.87 251.02 101.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 314.87 251.02 101.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 64.04 52.96 33.67
Depreciation 35.16 33.96 28.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 180.38 153.51 86.12
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.29 10.59 -46.72
Other Income 3.00 5.90 7.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.29 16.48 -39.33
Interest 17.45 16.25 16.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.83 0.23 -55.90
Exceptional Items 0.00 -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.84 0.23 -55.90
Tax 4.81 -0.25 -12.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.03 0.49 -43.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.03 0.49 -43.86
Minority Interest -0.85 -0.54 1.22
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 15.18 -0.06 -42.63
Equity Share Capital 19.47 19.46 18.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.90 0.02 -11.40
Diluted EPS 3.85 0.02 -11.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.90 0.02 -11.40
Diluted EPS 3.85 0.02 -11.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Barbeque Nat #Barbeque Nation Hospitality #Consumer Food #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Aug 1, 2022 06:44 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.