Barbeque Nat Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 314.87 crore, up 208.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 314.87 crore in June 2022 up 208.76% from Rs. 101.98 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.18 crore in June 2022 up 135.6% from Rs. 42.63 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.44 crore in June 2022 up 804.12% from Rs. 10.43 crore in June 2021.

Barbeque Nat EPS has increased to Rs. 3.90 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.40 in June 2021.

Barbeque Nat shares closed at 1,165.55 on July 29, 2022 (NSE)