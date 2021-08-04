Barbeque Nat Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 101.98 crore, up 939.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 101.98 crore in June 2021 up 939.1% from Rs. 9.81 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 42.63 crore in June 2021 up 28.43% from Rs. 59.57 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.43 crore in June 2021 up 49.95% from Rs. 20.84 crore in June 2020.

Barbeque Nat shares closed at 933.70 on August 03, 2021 (NSE)