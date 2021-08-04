MARKET NEWS

Barbeque Nat Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 101.98 crore, up 939.1% Y-o-Y

August 04, 2021 / 11:25 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Barbeque Nation Hospitality are:

Net Sales at Rs 101.98 crore in June 2021 up 939.1% from Rs. 9.81 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 42.63 crore in June 2021 up 28.43% from Rs. 59.57 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.43 crore in June 2021 up 49.95% from Rs. 20.84 crore in June 2020.

Barbeque Nat shares closed at 933.70 on August 03, 2021 (NSE)

Barbeque Nation Hospitality
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations101.98226.35190.97
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations101.98226.35190.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost33.6748.6751.57
Depreciation28.9029.1455.96
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses86.12132.16114.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-46.7216.38-30.96
Other Income7.3910.56-0.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-39.3326.94-31.41
Interest16.5718.6123.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-55.908.32-54.41
Exceptional Items----17.38
P/L Before Tax-55.908.32-37.03
Tax-12.051.92-9.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-43.866.41-27.89
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-43.866.41-27.89
Minority Interest1.22-0.220.54
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-42.636.19-27.35
Equity Share Capital18.7716.9714.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-11.401.89-9.77
Diluted EPS-11.401.89-9.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-11.401.89-9.77
Diluted EPS-11.401.89-9.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 4, 2021 11:22 am

