Barbeque Nat Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 328.16 crore, up 14.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 328.16 crore in December 2022 up 14.47% from Rs. 286.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.57 crore in December 2022 down 53.61% from Rs. 14.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.15 crore in December 2022 down 10.02% from Rs. 70.18 crore in December 2021.