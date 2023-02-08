 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Barbeque Nat Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 328.16 crore, up 14.47% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 12:41 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Barbeque Nation Hospitality are:

Net Sales at Rs 328.16 crore in December 2022 up 14.47% from Rs. 286.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.57 crore in December 2022 down 53.61% from Rs. 14.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.15 crore in December 2022 down 10.02% from Rs. 70.18 crore in December 2021.

Barbeque Nation Hospitality
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 328.16 310.50 286.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 328.16 310.50 286.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 109.31 -- 98.09
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 68.75 67.92 55.73
Depreciation 38.19 35.00 33.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 88.14 184.29 67.15
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.77 23.30 31.70
Other Income 1.19 1.60 4.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.96 24.90 36.19
Interest 18.29 17.98 17.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.67 6.92 19.03
Exceptional Items 2.24 3.26 0.22
P/L Before Tax 8.91 10.18 19.25
Tax 1.72 2.65 4.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.19 7.53 14.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.19 7.53 14.83
Minority Interest -0.62 -0.44 -0.67
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6.57 7.09 14.16
Equity Share Capital 19.49 19.47 19.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.69 1.82 3.97
Diluted EPS 1.66 1.82 3.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.69 1.82 3.97
Diluted EPS 1.66 1.82 3.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited