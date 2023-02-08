English
    Barbeque Nat Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 328.16 crore, up 14.47% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 12:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Barbeque Nation Hospitality are:

    Net Sales at Rs 328.16 crore in December 2022 up 14.47% from Rs. 286.67 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.57 crore in December 2022 down 53.61% from Rs. 14.16 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.15 crore in December 2022 down 10.02% from Rs. 70.18 crore in December 2021.

    Barbeque Nation Hospitality
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations328.16310.50286.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations328.16310.50286.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials109.31--98.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost68.7567.9255.73
    Depreciation38.1935.0033.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses88.14184.2967.15
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.7723.3031.70
    Other Income1.191.604.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.9624.9036.19
    Interest18.2917.9817.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.676.9219.03
    Exceptional Items2.243.260.22
    P/L Before Tax8.9110.1819.25
    Tax1.722.654.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.197.5314.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.197.5314.83
    Minority Interest-0.62-0.44-0.67
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.577.0914.16
    Equity Share Capital19.4919.4719.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.691.823.97
    Diluted EPS1.661.823.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.691.823.97
    Diluted EPS1.661.823.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
