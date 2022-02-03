Barbeque Nat Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 286.67 crore, up 47.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 286.67 crore in December 2021 up 47.14% from Rs. 194.83 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.16 crore in December 2021 up 1670.18% from Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.18 crore in December 2021 up 41.09% from Rs. 49.74 crore in December 2020.

Barbeque Nat EPS has increased to Rs. 3.97 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.32 in December 2020.

Barbeque Nat shares closed at 1,426.95 on February 02, 2022 (NSE)